Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council to talk new districts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Months of work will go first to the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council later this month and then to the public.

The Urban County Council will get its first look at the redistricting plan during a council meeting Nov. 18.

The redistricting committee that recently finished the plan after taking some public input will present its details. The Council can make changes. It will hear public input at 5 p.m. on Dec. 1.

The Council hopes to have the final plan approved by Dec. 7. That would be more than a month before qualifying for next year’s council district elections.