Lexington-Fayette County Health Department offering COVID vaccine for ages 6 months to 5 years

Starting Wednesday, the vaccine will be offered Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is now available for the youngest among us, children ages six months to five years, at the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

Starting Wednesday, the health department is offering the vaccine for free on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, when all ages can get vaccinated.

This follows last week, when the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were approved by the FDA for children as young as six months of age.

The health department’s spokesperson Kevin Hall says side effects of the vaccine for children are mild, similar to other vaccine side effects, and is part of helping to ensure not only your child’s, but your family’s health.

“Pediatricians are letting us know that the side effects are similar to other childhood vaccinations, you might have a little redness or soreness at the injection site, and the child might be fatigued or cranky a few days afterward, but the side effects have shown to be mild….all the trials given to children in this age group, there were no serious side effects reported,” said Hall.

When ABC 36 spoke with the department, about 10 people had registered to get their little ones vaccinated Wednesday.

Getting your child or anyone in your family vaccinated at the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is available by same day appointment, just call 859-288-2483.