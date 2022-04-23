Lexington family continues search for answers into man’s 2018 murder

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s been four years since Christopher Snow was shot and killed in Lexington. Police say Snow was shot and killed on July 2nd, 2018, in the area of Fourth Street, near Ohio Street.

The person who pulled the trigger still hasn’t been caught.

But Snow’s family isn’t giving up.

“We just want closure, we need closure,” said Shawnda Snow, the mother of Christopher. “Someone’s out there running around without a care in the world that they could commit this heinous crime, and feel like they could get away with it.”

Every year on April 22nd, which is Chris’ birthday, Shawnda leads others in the community in a memorial walk. They hang signs around the area Chris was found, hoping that someone somewhere will come forward with information leading to an arrest.

Chris would have turned 36 years old Friday.

“Regardless of the situation, there’s no reason for someone to be murdered,” said Shawnda. “Chris, he literally would given you the shirt off his back. He was gentle, charismatic, kind, and a generous, generous heart.”

The walk has grown over the years to include dozens. Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers and “One Lexington” founder Devine Carama joined this year.

The support means a lot to a family who is still grieving.

“A lot of sleepless nights,” said Frank Watkins, the father of Christopher. “There is no closure. People say, or they tend to say that we want justice because we want closure. But its never closure. There are always going to be those sleepless nights. You’re always going to hear something, smell something, or music or anything that reminds you.”

Chris left behind 2 sons: Christian and Cain.

“His sons… Man. That’s Chris all over again,” Watkins said. “His manuerisms, his looks, the things that he’s into. So yeah, he’s left a good legacy.”

So far, no one has been charged with his murder.

Shawnda says she will continue searching for answers for as long as it takes.

“But, I’m going to keep on, if it takes twenty years, I’m still going to be out there every year on Christopher’s birthday and hanging out flyers,” said Shawnda.

A mother still hoping that someone sees her son’s picture and comes forward with answers.

If you have any information that could help investigators, you’re asked to contact Bluegrass Crime Stoppers. Remember, you can stay anonymous.