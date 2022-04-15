Lexington Expungement Clinic and Job Fair to be held April 29th

Employers attending the event are said to have more than 350 open job opportunities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A new event in Lexington will help people with criminal backgrounds get a second chance at life

Mayor Linda Gorton announced Friday that the Clean Slate Lexington Expungment Clinic and Job Fair will be held in Lexington Friday April 29th.

The event will help people who have had previous run ins with the law get a second chance at getting jobs in the community, access to financial assistance for post secondary education and obtain housing.

Morgan Kirk with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce says it’s a way to not only fill those jobs but end a stigma in the workplace.

“Kentucky has twice as many job openings as we do unemployed workers so this type of an event could not come at a more pivotal time. Bringing together the companies in need with the individuals in need who need just a little help to get to that next step” said Kirk.

Even if you are not in need of an expungment, you can still attend the event to check out the job fair.