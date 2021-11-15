Lexington Emergency Management to test outdoor warning sirens

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Lexington Emergency Management will test its network of outdoor warning sirens on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 10 am.

Those who live near a park or golf course should expect to hear the outdoor siren sound a series of chimes followed by a voice announcement, “This is a test.”

This is a mid-month test is due to ongoing maintenance checks. There is no emergency, this will be for testing purposes only. The public is urged to not call 911 about the siren test.

Lexington’s outdoor siren system is designed to alert people who are outdoors. The siren system is not intended to alert persons inside homes, apartments or office buildings.

More information about the Lexington Warning Siren System is available at http://bereadylexington.com/siren-faq