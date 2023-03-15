Lexington Emergency Management: Register now for post-storm debris removal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Emergency Management wants to hear from residents who have “exhausted” their ability to clean up storm debris from their property.

Emergency management is working with volunteer agencies that may be able to send debris, brush and tree-clearing workers to Lexington for a few days to help, according to Public Information Officer John Bobel.

This volunteer service would extend to people who have no other means of debris removal.

To register, call LEXCALL at 859-425-2255 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Once registration begins, the volunteer agency will determine if it can assign work crews to Lexington to meet debris removal needs and an announcement will then be made, Bobel said.