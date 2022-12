Lexington emergency crews ask for help finding missing 67-year-old woman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington fire and emergency management crews need help finding a missing 67-year-old woman.

Dorice Lunce was last seen at the Salvation Army Community Center at 736 West Main Street in Lexington around 7 a.m. Friday.

If you see her, you’re asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600.