Lexington elementary school surprised with over 700 packages of Lunchables

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A comical TikTok from a Lexington principal about the struggles of opening Lunchables for his students caught the attention of the Lunchables team — and they sent him some (or 725, to be exact) items that should…eventually help.

Veteran educator Gerry Brooks posted a TikTok in August about the struggle of helping his kindergarteners at Liberty Elementary School open what felt like an endless amount of Lunchables during the first week of school.

“Let me explain one of the most stressful situations in school. The first week, imagine yourself surrounded by 75 kindergarteners all eating lunch in the cafeteria,” he said at the beginning of the video. “And they’ve never eaten lunch in the cafeteria before and all of a sudden you hear ‘Can you open up my Lunchable?'”

The TikTok continued to describe what happened after Brooks opened the box of the Lunchable — going next to the plastic wrapping and the Capri Sun straw.

“‘Yes I will open up your Lunchable, hold on one second,'” Brooks said. “And you open up the Lunchable. And give the Lunchable to the child. And then you move on. And then you hear…’Can you open up this part of my Lunchable?’ ‘Yes, I can open up this part of your Lunchable too.’ And then you move on. And then you hear…’Can you open up my Capri Sun?'”

He then joked that Lunchables are fun, tasty treats — and, politely, begged parents to teach their children how to open one or open it and send it to school with them in plastic bags. He finished the video by saying, “Stop the madness!”

Lunchables responded — and with over 700 packages of Lunchables. Now, his students can “practice” opening their lunch at school.

“I was absolutely thrilled to hear from Lunchables. Anytime a company supports our schools it’s an exciting day for us,” Brooks told ABC 36. “The students were absolutely thrilled. It was a surprise to them and they had no idea it was coming. It was great to watch them practicing opening up their boxes and Capri Suns. It was a great day for everyone.”

He also posted photos on Instagram next to the boxes of Lunchables and said, “When @lunchables delivers 725 Lunchables to your school for your kids to practice opening them! Huge blessing! Thanks guys! ❤️me some Lunchables!”

Samantha Mills, the associate director of brand communications for Lunchables, said when they saw Brooks’s TikTok, they knew they wanted to help.

“Our Lunchables packs are specifically designed to optimize product freshness, which we know makes them tricky for little hands to open at times. To combat this, we decided to give back to the Liberty community by surprising all students with their own Lunchables packs to kick off the school year, providing them the chance to practice opening the packages and enjoy a fun, interactive lunch in the process,” Mills said.

His TikTok has been viewed over 350,000 times and gained more than 43,000 likes.