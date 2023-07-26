Lexington edition of Monopoly released

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Local business leaders and officials joined Mayor Linda Gorton at Keeneland to unveil the new Lexington Monopoly edition.

The new board replaces the Atlantic City squares with Lexington cultural sites, historic landmarks, charitable organizations and businesses.

“What an honor for our city to have its own Monopoly game spotlighting many of our favorite places. Monopoly Lexington edition is a great celebration of our hometown,” said Gorton.

Red Mile, Raven Run Nature Sanctuary, Kentucky Horse Park and Tony’s Steaks and Seafood are just a few of the features on the new board.

Monopoly first hit the shelves in 1935 and has been a beloved board game ever since.

You can get pick one up in your local retail stores or online.