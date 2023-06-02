Lexington couple sentenced for participating in drug trafficking organization

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington couple was sentenced to prison Thursday for their role in a darknet marketplace drug trafficking organization.

Benjamin Flanigan and Haleigh Flanigan, both 27, were sentenced to 18 months and 48 months in prison, respectively.

Benjamin was sentenced for drug distribution and conspiracy to commit drug distribution. Haleigh was sentenced for conspiracy to commit drug distribution and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to both Flanigans’ plea agreements, they admitted to participating in a darknet market drug trafficking organization, operating under the moniker PartyCrew. The PartyCrew darknet marketplace posting advertised the sale of multiple controlled substances in exchange for cryptocurrencies. The Flanigans fulfilled orders for controlled substances by packaging and mailing them through mail to customers across the United States. Haleigh received payment for her services in cryptocurrencies, which she further tried to conceal through the use of cryptocurrency anonymizing tools.

Benjamin and Haleigh pled guilty in February of 2023.