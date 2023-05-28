Lexington Counter Clocks hold fundraiser for Conley family

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s been nearly a week since Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Conley was shot and killed during a traffic stop. As the community continues to grieve, many are stepping up to help his family through the tragedy.

This weekend, the Lexington Counter Clocks organization is hosting a special fundraiser for the family.

“As soon as I saw the news, I immediately knew that we needed to do something and didn’t know what we needed to do. But just something in general to help the Conley family,” says Landon Cochran, the Corporate Sales Manager for the Counter Clocks.

Helping the Conleys is exactly what the Lexington Counter Clocks plans to do this memorial day weekend. The baseball organization is hosting a memorial fundraiser in honor of Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley.

How it works is simple.

“Any ticket that’s bought through the FIVO link, its on our website, its on our social media pages. It’ll go back to the family. That particular portion. So there’s different levels. There’s a five dollar, ten dollar, twenty, fifty, a hundred dollar donation that you’re able to make an included in that is a ticket to the game Saturday or Sunday night’s game,” says Cochran.

The Counter Clocks also have more ways they’re planning to help the family.

“We were also contacted by the Jessamine County wives of the Sheriff’s Department there and donated a suite to the Conley family as well to be able to come out a game and bring any family or friends that they might like to,” says Cochran.

Counter Clocks president and general manager Justin Ferrarella says they’re already seeing an outpouring of support for the family.

“I think that speaks a lot about the community that we have here, right? That they want to be surrounded by people that want to help them. That’s all we can do. It’s not about the Counter Clocks. It’s about the family. And the community as a whole can come together to support the family and be there fro them during tragic times,” says Ferrarella.

The Counter Clocks are playing the Staten Island Ferry Hawks Saturday and Sunday.

If you miss the chance to donate and watch Saturday’s game, you’ll have another chance Sunday. Game time is set for 2:05 p.m.

“We’re really just trying to help the Conley family through the tragic loss and gather the community and help support them and be there for them. Anyway we can help, that’s what we’d love to do,” says Ferrarella.