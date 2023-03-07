Lexington council hears plan for Airbnb, short-term rental regulations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Regulations for Airbnb and short-term rentals could be changing soon in Kentucky.
Lexington council members heard a proposal Tuesday to better regular short-term rentals.
A few changes outlined in the proposal include:
- Any unhosted unit, where the rental operator does not live on the property, must seek a conditional use permit if the rental is in a residential zone
- Rental operators must apply for and maintain an operating license and pay an annual fee
- Operators cannot rent properties in an agricultural zone
- Occupancy cap set at 12 people
“I think the fact that we have short-term rentals in our community and don’t have a pathway for operators and don’t have a place for residents or neighbors to address the issues they may or may not be having with short-term rentals, I think this will get us somewhere moving forward,” said Council member James Brown.
The General Government and Planning Committee voted to move the proposals forward to the full council.