Lexington council hears plan for Airbnb, short-term rental regulations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Regulations for Airbnb and short-term rentals could be changing soon in Kentucky.

Lexington council members heard a proposal Tuesday to better regular short-term rentals.

A few changes outlined in the proposal include:

Any unhosted unit, where the rental operator does not live on the property, must seek a conditional use permit if the rental is in a residential zone

Rental operators must apply for and maintain an operating license and pay an annual fee

Operators cannot rent properties in an agricultural zone

Occupancy cap set at 12 people

“I think the fact that we have short-term rentals in our community and don’t have a pathway for operators and don’t have a place for residents or neighbors to address the issues they may or may not be having with short-term rentals, I think this will get us somewhere moving forward,” said Council member James Brown.

The General Government and Planning Committee voted to move the proposals forward to the full council.