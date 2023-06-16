Lexington council approves $507M budget, expands county’s growth boundary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — In a historic move, the City of Lexington passed its $507 million budget during Thursday night’s meeting — the largest in the city’s history.

Urban County Council approved Mayor Linda Gorton’s proposed spending plan, with a few changes.

The budget includes new software for the city’s traffic cameras, money to replace a pool at Douglass Park, a new government and senior centers and a 5 percent raise for city employees.

The approved budget is for the fiscal year, beginning July 1.

The council also voted to expand the county’s growth boundary — opening up to 5,000 acres of rural for development.

Under the proposal, the planning commission has until Dec. 1, 2024, to identify between 2,700 and 5,000 acres for expansion.