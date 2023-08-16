Lexington corrections chief proposes policy change for religious clothing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington’s corrections chief has proposed a policy change for religious clothing after an incident during the booking process involving a woman’s religious headwear.

Chief Col. Scott Colvin proposed several policy changes related to religious clothing following after concerns were raised to the department by the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

The organization asked Colvin to review an incident where a woman, who was arrested, was required to remove her hijab during the booking process.

Colvin says the current policy is “religion-neutral,” however, he and CAIR have proposed the following policy changes to “balance institutional security with religious practices”:

Permitting people who wear religious head coverings, including hijabs, kippas and Sikh turbans to do so

When necessary to remove religious clothing for security, such removal would occur in a private setting in the presence of a corrections officer who is the same sex as the detained person

Detained persons may wear religious clothing, including head coverings, in booking photographs provided the person’s face can remain fully visible

Images taken of the detainee without religous clothing would be limited to internal use. Separate photos with religious clothing would be taken for public uses

Colvin expects the policy revisions to be finalized within the next 30 days and implemented immediately.