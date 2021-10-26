Lexington Community Partners unite to launch “Put Health First” campaign

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – HealthFirst Bluegrass, with support from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department and Lexington Public Library, is asking the Lexington community to “Put Health First” with a new campaign dedicated to increasing vaccination rates in the local area and providing solutions for obstacles people may face when considering the vaccine.

Currently, 92.1% of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Kentucky are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated people. Only 7.9% of fully vaccinated people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 related reasons. While wearing a mask, washing your hands and keeping your distance are all good ways you can Put Health First, getting vaccinated is the ultimate form of protection against this virus.

HealthFirst Bluegrass COVID-19 vaccination clinics are available at the following Lexington Public Library locations: Village Branch (2185 Versailles Rd, Lexington, KY 40504) every Monday from 11am-4pm and Eastside Branch (3000 Blake James Dr, Lexington, KY 40509) every Wednesday from 11am-4pm. The COVID-19 vaccine is free for everyone.

“We are proud to continue to provide quality affordable healthcare to our communities, regardless of ability to pay, especially during these difficult times,” said HealthFirst CEO Wayne Linscott.

These locations also offer booster shots for the public as well. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at one of these locations, visit https://healthfirstlex.com/make-an-appointment or call (859) 288-2425. Walk-ins are accepted at HealthFirst Bluegrass locations.

Transportation assistance for those who need rides to and from vaccination appointments has been made available through services such as LexTran, Federated, Wheels, and LexPark.

“HealthFirst Bluegrass provides quality medical care for the people of Lexington, and these special vaccine clinics are a proven way to help prevent COVID-19 and slow its spread,” said Kevin Hall, Lexington-Fayette County Health Department spokesman. The vaccine is widely available in Lexington, and these are more ways for people to help the entire community.”

For more information on how the vaccine protects against COVID-19, which vaccine is best for you, and tips on how you can Put Health First, visit landing.healthfirstlex.com/put-health-first.