Lexington Coffee Week features more than 20 businesses offering unique $4 drinks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The third annual Lexington Coffee (+Tea) Week is underway featuring more than 20 local businesses.

According to organizers, the weeklong event showcases $4 drinks of a wide variety. People are encouraged to try unique drink variations of coffee or tea from April 25 through May 1, 2022.

Some of the coffee drinks include Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii’s Island Truffle Latte, Common Grounds Tiramisu Latte, Old School Coffee’s Banana Pudding Cold Brew, or The Human Bean’s Nana’s Cookies.

Tea lovers can try Genesis Coffee House & Eatery’s Peach Blush, Leestown Coffee House’s Ginger Honey Tea, or Manchester Coffee Co.’s Manchester Mojito.

You’re encouraged to checkout the full list of participating venues and offerings HERE.