Lexington coffee shop celebrates grand reopening

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- On Saturday, a Lexington business held its grand re-opening for the public.

High on Art and Coffee, located on East High Street, has been open for more than eight years.

It serves around 80 local artists, who sell their hand-painted art through the business. It also serves as a coffee shop, providing coffee, milkshakes, smoothies, and all kinds of food.

After 3 years of doing business only through a window- due to Covid, business owners celebrated being open fully with specials and giveaways.

There was also an open mic session and live music in the garden area.

Co-owner Ellie Harman says she’s thankful for the community that has supported the business through the pandemic.

“What makes it even better is just the great community that has supported us over the past eight years. And understand when we were only doing business through the window. And now, being excited about coming back in and even welcoming even more new people,” says Harman.

The business is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.