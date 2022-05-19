Lexington city pools to open soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/NEWS RELEASE) – Lexington’s six city pools are diving into summer, starting Memorial Day weekend.

The four aquatic centers — Castlewood, Southland, Tates Creek, and Woodland — will open Saturday, May 28, and the two neighborhood pools — Shillito and Douglass — open one week later, on Saturday, June 4. The pools will return to their regular hours for the first time in three years.

“Our pools are something all Lexington residents enjoy, so we couldn’t be more excited to be bringing them back to full capacity this season,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “After two challenging years that saw them closed or operating on limited hours, we’re excited to make a splash in neighborhoods all over the city with improved facilities!”

Councilmember Amanda Mays Bledsoe said, “As a little girl I grew up learning to swim and participating in the swim team at this exact Southland pool. I am so pleased that future generations of children will be able to do the same, thanks to the recent investment of American Rescue Plan Act funds toward major infrastructure improvements like the diving boards and future enhancements. Neighborhood pools are a great asset to our community and offer fitness and recreation for all ages and improved quality of life.”

All city pools are receiving needed infrastructure improvements and new features funded through federal American Rescue funds. Southland, Woodland, Shillito, and Douglass pools have already had their diving boards replaced. Southland Aquatic Center, located in Southland Park, one of the more popular pools in the city, is set to receive various other improvements.

“We have substantial improvements coming to all of our city pools in the coming years,” said Monica Conrad, Director of Parks & Recreation. “With new and repaired features, as well much-needed replacements for filters, pumps, and filtration systems, we will be able to extend the life of our pools.”

Future improvements include a new pool slide at Douglass, new aquatic features at Woodland and Southland, repairs to the aquatic feature at Tates Creek, a new filtration system at Douglass, new filter tanks at Southland and Woodland, new pumps at Castlewood and Southland, and pool decking repairs at Shillito.

For more information about Lexington’s aquatic centers and neighborhood pools, visit lexingtonky.gov/neighborhood-pools. Lifeguard positions are still available and can be applied for at lexingtonky.gov/prjobs.

Parks & Recreation, a division of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government, oversees the programing, maintenance, and development of over 100 city parks and natural areas, six pools, five golf courses, community centers, recreational programs, and three arts venues. To find out more, follow @LexKYParks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or sign up for the email newsletter.