UPDATE: Five now in Lexington Council-At-Large races

Five council seats have no qualifiers so far

UPDATE POSTED 8:30 A.M. NOV. 15, 2021

lexington, kY. (WTVQ/CivicLex) – In 2022, all of Lexington’s elected representatives will be on the ballot, including mayor, district council, and council at large.

Mayor

Incumbent Mayor Linda Gorton, with a campaign fund of $28,175.00.

Current District 6 Council Member David Kloiber has filed, with a campaign fund of $0.

District Council Races

District 1 – Rashaan Berry, a Lexington Police Department Sergeant, has filed with a campaign fund of $0; Terry Cunningham, a United Methodist Pastor, has filed with a campaign fund of $0.

District 2 – District 2 – Shayla Lynch, Executive Director of the Ampersand Sexual Violence Resource Center has filed with a campaign fund of $0.

District 3 – CM Hannah LeGris has filed for reelection with a campaign fund of $308.01; Kate Savage, Director of ArtsConnect has also filed with a campaign fund of $0.

District 5 – Current CM Liz Sheehan has filed with a campaign fund of $0; Ami Hillenmeyer, co-owner of ASH Airbnb LLC, has also filed with a campaign fund of $13,260.

District 9 – CM Whitney Baxter has filed to run for reelection with a campaign fund of $0.

District 10 – David Sevigny, Managing Partner at Tek Agency LLC and Chair of Commerce Lexington’s Business Owners Advisory Board has filed with a campaign fund of $0; Catherine Zamarron, Community Engagement Coordinator at Ampersand Sexual Violence Resource Center has filed with a campaign fund of $0.

District 11 – CM Jennifer Reynolds has filed to run for reelection with a campaign fund of $0.

District 12 – CM Kathy Plomin has filed to run for reelection with a campaign fund of $0.

Council At Large Races

Five candidates have filed to run At Large: Adrian Wallace, President & CEO of the Bishop and Chase Foundation, with a campaign fund of $0. Dan Wu, Chef and Entrepeneur, with a campaign fund of $10,100.00.* James Brown, current District 1 Council Member, with a campaign fund of $0. Richard Moloney, current Council At Large Member, has filed for reelection with a campaign fund of $0. Chuck Ellinger, current Council At Large Member, has filed for reelection with a campaign fund of $0.



