Lexington churches prepare for Christmas Eve services with message of hope

Some churches are streaming their Christmas Eve services online and on Facebook for those who still don't feel safe attending in-person.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Friday marks a special night- Christmas Eve and the Jewish Sabbath. At a time of deadly natural disasters and surging coronavirus cases, a spiritual holiday message is perhaps especially important for many.

Crossroads Church of Lexington is kicking off its Christmas Eve with a message of hope.

“The message this year, is a reminder that Jesus changed everything. That He can meet us right in the middle of our chaos and bring peace. He can meet us right in the middle of despair and bring hope,” said John Gillispie, Community Pastor of Crossroads Lexington.

This holiday comes in the midst of and the heartache of the December 11th tornadoes in Mayfield and Bowling Green and rising variants of Omicron and Delta.

St. Paul Catholic Church pastor Father Richard Watson says he’s encouraging people to be as safe as possible.

As a former scientist, he says he has a certain respect for the variants.

“We will continue to wear masks, and we will continue to try to be safe as we can while beginning to realize this may be our new reality,” Watson said.

Watson also plans to include the story of a popular cartoon, Charlie Brown, into his Christmas message.

“To look at what, as Charlie Brown says, what is the true meaning of Christmas? It’s the message in Luke from the gospel, to the angel to the shephard, today a Savior is born,” Watson said.

Churches are offering multiple services Friday to give people more options to attend.

“From a person whose been following Jesus for a really long time, or this is the first time that they’ve ever been here, we try to arrange our services and present the message in a way that is a language that anyone can understand,” Gillispie said.

Local pastors spreading a message of hope at a time when its needed most.

“We say that no matter who you are, no matter what you believe, you’re welcome here,” Gillispie said.

For more information about Crossroads Church campus in Lexington, click here. If you’d like to find out more about historic St. Paul Catholic Church’s Christmas services, click here.