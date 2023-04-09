Lexington church holds first bilingual Easter service

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s Easter Sunday and Christians worldwide are celebrating their holiest day, Easter, which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth.

“It is the resurrection of Christ and if we look at it, it is because of his resurrection, we have hope and a vision to the future,” says Pastor Francisco Castro.

Churches have been celebrating all week with special Good Friday events, sunrise services, and baptisms. Saint Raphael Episcopal Church typically holds multiple services on Easter. But on this Easter Sunday, it included a bilingual service for the first time.

The service featured Spanish songs and a translated message of hope.

“I think I’m trying to extend a welcome to a community that maybe don’t feel that welcome, and we want them to move forward,” says Rev Helen Van Koevering, the rector of Saint Raphael’s.

The bilingual service is a partnership between Rev. Van Koevering of Saint Raphael and Castro, who is the president of the Greater Gardenside Association. Castro is a musician and vocalist who has written his own songs. He says the Gardenside neighborhood is seeing a growth in Spanish-speaking immigrants.

“I think if we really look at the growth of this area, it has increased in the number of Hispanics. So if we cater slowly to the Hispanics without forgetting the roots of our English language, I think its going to be beautiful,” says Castro.

Van Koevering says the service has been months in the making. She says being a part of the planning has been special.

“For me, it feels like you’ve got some energy with just a different language beside you, apart from a personality. It just gives you some energy. I’m not in the pulpit, I’m down and we’re talking with each other and backwards and forwards, and I think it feels fun, actually,” says Van Koevering.

St. Raphael plans to offer the bilingual services throughout the Easter season. Depending on how many people turnout, the services could culminate during Ascension on Sunday, May 21st.