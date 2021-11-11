Lexington Christmas tree arrives at Triangle Park

Luminate Lexington scheduled for Nov. 28

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Just another sign we’re getting closer to the holiday’s, the downtown Lexington Christmas tree arrived at Triangle Park on Wednesday.

Laura Farnsworth with Downtown Lexington Partnership shared a video of workers lowering the tree into position.

The city selected two trees, one for Triangle Park and another to be placed in front of the Kentucky Utilities building on Quality Street.

The trees will be decorated and lit Sunday, November 28th as part of “Luminate Lexington”. You can stay up to date with information on the lighting ceremony HERE.