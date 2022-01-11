Lexington charity selected for unique leadership training program

Shepherd's House among 14 selected for six-month program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington-based Shepherd’s House has been selected to participate in Stand Together Foundation’s Catalyst Program, a management training and peer-learning

program to help nonprofits grow, scale, and replicate their success.

Shepherd’s House is one of 14 nonprofits chosen to join the growing community of over 220 organizations across all 50 states, transforming the lives of more than one million Americans through bottom-up empowerment. Shepherd’s House was selected among hundreds of nonprofit organizations through an extensive vetting process and accepted into the program after a rigorous evaluation.

Nonprofits joining Stand Together Foundation’s Catalyst Program are recognized for disrupting the status quo, demonstrating “outside-the-box” thinking, and embracing community-driven and people-centered approaches. Program criteria also include proven outcomes and the potential for scale and cultural impact.

“This group of 14 leaders represents incredible innovation in the nonprofit sector,” said Evan Feinberg, executive director, Stand Together Foundation. “They are already challenging status quo approaches and helping individuals transform their lives in their communities. Together, we hope to deepen their impact both in their communities and across the country.”

“The Shepherd’s House is excited and honored to have been selected to participate in Stand Together Foundation’s Catalyst Program. We are excited to be able to work with other members of the cohort and learn about the groundbreaking work they are doing across the country, while also sharing about the mission of the Shepherd’s House and the hope that it has inspired over the past 30 years,” CEO Jared Thomas.

The Catalyst Program is a six-month management and peer-learning training program. The experience will equip Shepherd’s House leaders with new tools and approaches to deepen its impact and expand its reach. The program serves as an on-ramp to long-term partnership with Stand Together Foundation, including principles-based management coaching, leadership development, operational support, and access to a community of entrepreneurial peers, influential philanthropists, and business leaders.

Shepherd’s House will join 13 other social entrepreneur-led organizations in its cohort experience which officially kicks off on March 22, 2022. T