Lexington Cemetery honors fallen servicemen and women

The Lexington Cemetery, along with the Lexington National Cemetery, held a Memorial Day service Monday — a patriotic observance honoring the men and women who served in the military.

The observance included a presentation of the colors, playing of Taps, ceremonial firing detail and remarks by Air Force Chief MSgt. Reno Sartori.

“Memorial Day is specific to honor those who perished for our country and it’s an honor to serve and be able to come out here and honor them like this. Remember the sacrifices that have been made here by these veterans and by these honored dead,” said American Legion 8 Commander John Gosper.

The Lexington National Cemetery has acted as a final resting place for fallen servicemembers since the civil war.

The Lexington Cemetery has also set aside a section next to the Lexington National Cemetery and designated it for veterans.