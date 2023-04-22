Lexington celebrates Earth Day

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The city of Lexington joined other cities across the country to celebrate Earth Day.

Earth Day raises awareness about the importance of keeping our planet clean through events and education. The city’s Parks and Rec Department and Environmental Quality and Public Works Department hosted several activities celebrating the day.

Events included the Reforest at Home- giving families free saplings to plant. There were also scavenger hunts, clean ups, workshops, and crafts.

Several community organizations also took part- including the group “Friends of Jacobson Park.” Organizers say the events help encourage the community to get out into the great outdoors, and help improve the environment.

“We’re here cleaning up trash, cleaning up the woods. We’ve had a lot of damage in the park from the winds, just like the rest of the city has. And we just want people to love the park as much as we do. If everybody would just, instead of just walking past trash or sticks when you see it, if you just take a moment and pick it up, we would have huge impact in this city,” says Katie Lindeman, co-founder of the Friends of Jacobson Park.

Events continue Sunday with a Lakeside Golf Course clean up and a wildflower walk at Nature Run.

For more information about events, click here.