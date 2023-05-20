Lexington celebrates diverse cultures through annual festival

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington community braved the rain Saturday to celebrate diversity through an annual festival.

The DiverCity festival educates, embraces, and celebrates the variety of cultures that makes Lexington a welcoming city.

The festival was held at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, and featured a variety of dancers, including salsa, Irish, Mexican, and hip hop groups.

There were also food trucks, drink vendors, and bands.

“Culture is not just music and food and clothing. It’s actually, you know, life,your way of living, and it’s what you choose to abide by every day and what you value. What you and what you restore in your core values,” says performer Anonimuss Rose.

The first DiverCity Festival was held in 2019.