Lexington Catholic’s Hammond named 2022 Gatorade Kentucky Softball Player of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Catholic star freshman has a new award to add to the resume, 2022 Gatorade Kentucky Softball Player of the Year. The star freshman has put up amazing numbers all season. She has a 28-5 record. She has an ERA of 0.69. The skills don’t stop there. She is also batting .505 with 12 home runs and 41 RBIs. A phenomenal year for a player who came into the season hoping to one day win the award. Little did Hammond know it would happen so soon.