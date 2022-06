Lexington Catholic softball wins walkoff thriller

Lady Knights win 2-1 against Boyle County in softball state tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A magical comeback by Lexington Catholic helps them advance in the softball state tournament over Boyle County. Lydia Kennedy gets the game-winning RBI single in the 7th inning pushing the Lady Knights ahead of the Lady Rebels 2-1. Lexington Catholic won a regular season game over Boyle County 15-3 before meeting again in the postseason.