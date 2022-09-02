Lexington businesses close to campus prepare for tailgating season

Some spots close to UK's campus say the tailgating season is like Christmas: busy, but the best time of the year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – You know what time of year it is: one of the best times to be a UK football fan: tailgating season.

It’s full of traditions: families and friends reunite, and for some businesses deeply rooted in the community, it comes with an important economic boost.

Some spots close to UK’s campus say the tailgating season is like Christmas: it’s busy, of course, but one of the best times of the year.

Aside from catering tailgating parties, Local Taco says it sees an uptick in guests at its Limestone location during gameday weekends.

“Whether they’re going to Rupp or to Kroger Field, we’re not too off from one of these places. It’s like we’re a tradition and it’s very humbling that we’re a part of those events going on,” said Kevin Lewis, one of Local Taco’s three partners.

One of those spots has seen 50 tailgating seasons, celebrating 50 years in the business this weekend. Donut Days Bakery on Southland Drive started in 1972.

“We predate McDonalds in terms of a drive-thru, so that’s pretty telling in terms of how old we are,” said Donut Days owner Fred Wohlstein.

The bakery says it sees a lot of traffic the morning of gameday, adding to its already large number of loyal clientele.

Wohlstein says the bakery makes special UK themed treats for gameday.

“We do see a lot of traffic the morning [of gamedays]. A lot of people are out of town or looking for a breakfast thing to take to tailgate because they’ll be there all day,” said Wohlstein.

Another spot close to campus is Bourbon n’ Toulouse. Owner Kevin Heathcoat says apart from Fat Tuesday, football Saturdays are the busiest time of the year for his restaurant, catering tailgating parties and serving up a special treat when UK faces off Florida.

“Our most popular dish we serve is called alligator etouffee. It’s got its own cult following. We only serve it three times a year. We’re excited that we’re playing Florida again this year and we’ll have it available,” said Heathcoat.