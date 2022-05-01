Lexington business owner helps Ukrainian refugees through t-shirt sales

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- With the Ukrainian war continuing, the Lexington community continues to show it’s support. And that includes an area business owner with family ties to Ukraine.

“It’s really heartbreaking to even talk about it,” said Susanna Esterpoeysti.

Some of Esterpoeysti’s family lives in Ukraine. While some her family members were able to escape, her mother’s cousin stayed back to help.

“He works with churches, missionaries in Ukraine and his mission in life I’d say is to help others,” said Esterpoeysti. “And so when the Ukrainian crisis war started, he started feeding people. ”

So far, he’s helped thousands of people get food, supplies, and other necessities that are hard to come by.

“They need basic things that here we take for granted,” said Esterpoeysti. “We go to the grocery store. We get our groceries, we get our toilet paper. But supplies are running low.”

Esterpoeysti is the owner of Lumi Accents, a decorating business for parties, family reunions and other events.

She says she saw the needs of the Ukrainian people and wanted to help. So she began designing and making t-shirts and charged nothing for the labor.

Proceeds raised are going directly to help Ukrainian refugees.

“Where it says “I stand with Ukraine”, I’ve also done “praying for Ukraine” with the sunflower design as the sunflower is the native flower in Ukraine,” she said, while describing the design.

Esterpoeysti says the support has been overwhelming.

“There was someone that just blew our mind and donated a large sum. They’re like we don’t need the shirt, we just want to support and there’s been those types of people as well,” said Esterpoeysti.

Esterpoeysti says it’s important to not forget that the war is still happening and that there are still thousands of people in need.

“I feel like now that it’s been over two months since the war started, quite a few people have started forgetting and it’s still going on. People are still being affected in the worst way possible. So just not to forget,” said Esterpoeysti.

To learn more about purchasing a shirt, click this link.