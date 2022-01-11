Lexington brick layer, tender to compete for world title

Head to Las Vegas next week for SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington native Cole Stamper is gearing up to head to the World of Concrete in Las Vegas next week for a chance to be named, “World’s Best Bricklayer.”

Celebrating the event’s platinum anniversary, SPEC MIX, LLC®, is finalizing preparations for the world’s largest and most prestigious masonry competition, the SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500®. This action-packed bricklaying battle takes place on Wednesday, January 19th, 2022.

After winning the 2021 Ohio regional series to qualify for the World Championship, Stamper said, “It was a beautiful day and I think we hit all the points we wanted to. My speed was good, the SPEC MIX mortar was good, you can’t get a lot better than 758 brick with no deductions.”

He went on to say, “We practiced three times over the last month, I had to sit out last year and just really wanted to get back to Vegas.”

For one hour, masons and tenders from across North America will battle to lay as many bricks as they can, with as few errors as possible. It’s a true test of skill, speed and stamina designed to determine the best craftsman in the masonry industry.

To reach the championship, 20 regional competitions were held across North America, as hundreds of masons competed to qualify for a spot on the gameday roster. The reigning World Champion Bricklayer, David Chavez, and returning SPEC MIX TOP CRAFTSMAN®, Darian Douthit, will join 20 regional series winners and one wild card qualifier to compete for over $125,000 in cash and prizes (including a new Ford F-250 4×4 Truck and Kubota RTV-X1140) and the title, “World’s Best Bricklayer.”

“20 years ago, we created this competition to highlight the important and incredible work bricklayers do every day. We had no idea it would turn into this big of an event, and every year it seems to get even more popular. With great sponsors like Ford and Kubota, we will continue to bring focus to bricklaying as a stable, rewarding career.” said SPEC MIX vice president, Brian Carney.

The event will be live streamed at www.specmix.com as well on the official SPEC MIX Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/SPECMIX. The live stream kicks off at 9:45 AM PST (12:45AM ET) with three other exciting masonry competitions being held before the SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500 starts at 11:00 AM PST (2:00 PM ET).