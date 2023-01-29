Lexington brewery hosts book fair for adults

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Hundreds of people were in line today at Pivot Brewing Company, not only for their brews, but for their books.

The brewery held a “Grown Up Book Fair” Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

The event included tons of books, as well as vinyls, cd’s and games.

There were also vendors selling pottery and mugs, stickers, and book marks.

The brewery recently started a book club- that organizers say has become very popular. They say they wanted to come up with an event to bring a little nastalgia to adults in the community and decided on a book fair.

“It’s kind of very refreshing seeing how the community has reacted towards books and reading. It’s really neat to see that people still enjoy reading because that’s been kind of a thing. People think that not a lot of people read anymore. Everyone is kind of on social media now. So its nice to see that there is still a community of readers out there,” says Devon Rollins, the event coordinator.

The Pivot Brewing Book Club next meets February 12th at 4:30 p.m. The brewery is also bringing back live music on Friday and Saturday nights.