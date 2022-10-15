Lexington breast cancer survivor helps others through cancer journey through annual walk

Annual breast cancer walk is aimed at bringing the community out to support those who are also going through a cancer journey

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and one Lexington woman is celebrating her healing by helping others through their journey.

Celeste Henderson’s breast cancer diagnosis came during a rough time in her life.

“There was a lot going on. I had just got terminated from my job. I have three kids that I had to tell that news to. So it was very hard,” said Henderson.

After Henderson’s initial surgery, doctors thought they had removed all of the cancer. They were wrong.

“So I had another surgery. I did 20 rounds of radiation,” said Henderson. Finally, on September 11, 2019, she rang the bell to mark the beginning of her survivor story.

Through it all, her family was by her side.

“It was very random and scary, because nothing like that has ever happened to our family before. So when we found out, we were all like freaked out. But we’re super close so we were all like stuck together and were with her every step of the way,” said Katasia Berry-Hale, Celeste’s niece.

Now three years later, Henderson is using her story for good.

“To support those that are going through the same thing and to encourage people. And people have lost loved ones. Breast cancer affects a whole lot,” said Henderson.

Henderson now organizes a yearly walk at Jacobson Park. It’s aimed at bringing the community out to support those who are also going through a cancer journey.

“It’s really great to see her actually use something that was so bad for so much good,” said Berry-Hale.

Henderson’s journey is also giving her a voice to spread a simple but important message.

“If you’re scheduled to have a mammogram, go. Don’t put it off. I almost did.”