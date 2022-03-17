Lexington bourbon company to release commemorative Citrus Bowl bottle

In honor of Kentucky football’s winning season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington bourbon company is releasing a commemorative Citrus Bowl bottle in honor of University of Kentucky football’s winning season.

RD1 Spirits is releasing an exclusive Citrus Bowl edition of Wm. Tarr Kentucky Whiskey that will be sold at the RD1 Spirits Pop-up Tasting Room and Gift Shop in Lexington.

The limited release features a collectible label that pays homage to Kentucky’s winning record of 10-3. The label’s chrome lettering reflects the team’s silver helmets and the artwork features an official Citrus Bowl logo and final score.

It will debut at a special VIP meet and greet event with University of Kentucky Football Coach Mark Stoops on March 26 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the RD1 Spirits Tasting Room.

More information on the bottle and purchasing information can be found here.