Lexington book giveaway provides 40,000 books to kids

The giveaway was in partnership between the AFT, Fayette County Public Schools, and Fayette KY120 United

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Thousands of books were given away in Lexington Saturday afternoon to give kids a chance to own their very own books.

It was all part a 12-month long, cross country initiative from the American Federation of Teachers.

The event marked another stop in the AFT’s ongoing “Reading Opens the World” literacy initiative.

40,000 thousand books total were given away at the event. It provided kids with up to five books per child.

Educators and school staff could choose up to 30 free books for their classrooms.

“Studies show that reading at home and having books at home puts kids on a pathway to read. Sometimes, kids don’t really have the opportunity to have these books at home. So for us, getting them into their hands and letting them take them home. We have nameplates for their names. This is like ownership for them. And we just hope that everybody enjoys it and it helps them,” said Laura Hartke, an organizer of the American Federation of Teachers.

The event included story telling, live music, and some of your kids favorite characters and super heroes.