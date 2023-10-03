Lexington Bartender shot breaking up fight

A father is expressing his frustrations following a weekend shooting in downtown Lexington.

Smith learned that his 25-year-old son Jayson, a bouncer at a downtown business, was shot around 1:30 Sunday morning following a dispute. “I’m spinning like a top. My emotions going in every possible direction,” Smith said.

Jayson was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Three others were also shot but are expected to recover. But, according to police it could have been a lot worse if it were not for Jason’s quick actions. “Jason had just broken up a fight between 8-10 people,” Smith said. “Apparently one of the combatants had been dissed, or whatever they call it. and decided it was a really good time to start shooting people, and Jayson’s first instinct was to disarm him. and he went and he got shot.”

A bullet entered his body, breaking a vertebra, but missing an artery and the spinal cord. Police arrested 24-year-old Jamonte Robertson in connection with the shooting. Robertson appeared in Fayette County district court on Monday, with the judge entering a not guilty plea on his behalf. Robertson has been charged with multiple counts of assault, possession of a handgun, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Jayson has a long road to recovery that is expected to take months. In the meantime, Smith says he’s angry his family is going through this. He says he just wants the violence to stop. “Everybody’s been disrespected. or it’s because its Monday or because the sky is blue. and their first instinct is to shoot,” Smith said.

Robertson’s bond is set at $50,000 his next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, October 12th.