Lexington awarded EPA grant to expand recycling program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The City of Lexington has been awarded a $1.8 million grant to expand its recycling program offerings.

The monies from the Environmental Protection Agency will allow the city to accept more plastics to recycle, including yogurt containers, butter tubs and more starting in 2026.

The grant will also fund equipment to better sort plastic bottles, jugs and jars – items the center already accepts.

“With the new equipment, we will be able to recycle polypropylene, the second most widely produced commodity plastic,” said Mayor Linda Gorton. “There are solid resale markets for these materials. This is really good news in a city like ours that believes in the importance of recycling.”

The city’s match of $100,000 will go toward staff time, a consulting firm to develop equipment specifications, construction oversight and electrical contractors.

To see what items are accepted at the Lexington Recycle Center, head here:

