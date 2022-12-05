Lexington artist’s horse earns top bid at LexArts auction, raising $21,500

Money raised during the Horse Mania Auction benefits arts programs in Fayette County schools

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A Lexington artist’s Horse Mania Project earned the highest bid during Friday night’s LexArts auction at Keeneland.

Wylie Caudill says he submitted several designs for the LexArts 50th anniversary, and his design called Sweet Cerulean was chosen.

He says it took him about a week to complete the horse.

He says he was inspired by a scene in the Devil Wears Prada.

About 35 horses were auctioned off Friday, including Caudill’s.

His horse raised $21,500. He describes his excitement of seeing his creation have an impact on the auction.

“To see that number just climb and climb. And break $20,000 dollars was incredible. I’ve never sold a piece of artwork for that much money. So to see something that I created sold for $21,000 is incredible,” says Caudill.

