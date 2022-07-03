Lexington 4th of July events continue in downtown

Organizers say they're expecting large turnouts this year with some community-favorite events coming back.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- July Fourth festivities continued Sunday in the city of Lexington, and several events are being brought back for the first time since 2019.

At Gratz Park near Transylvania, there is a patriotic concert with live music Sunday afternoon. On Monday, the Bluegrass 10000 race and fun run begins bright and early, followed by the Festival and Parade.

Events wrap up with the fireworks show at Main Street and Oliver Lewis Way.

Organizers say they’ve been in the planning stages for months. They say they’re expecting large turnouts this year with some community-favorite events coming back.

“We think people are excited, “said Mindy Stone of Lexington Parks and Rec. “We see people turning out just to get out, do things again since COVID. And since we have not done this for several years, we’re bringing back all the things people love. The patriotic concert, the Bluegrass 10000 did happen last year but on a much smaller scale, as well as we haven’t had the parade. So all the things that are tradition for Lexington for the fourth of July.”

For a full list of Independence Day events in Lexington, click here.