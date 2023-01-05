LexCount looking for volunteers for night of Jan. 25

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lex End Homelessness Continuum of Care is looking for volunteers for its Jan. 25 LexCount.

The LexCount helps determine how many homeless people are in the city, plus facilitates access to emergency shelter and gives care packages.

The Lex End Homelessness CoC teams of volunteers will visit dozens of outdoor locations where homeless people may be found to sleep overnight.

In order to volunteer:

Volunteers must identify their own team members and captain prior to registering

Each team is responsible for their own transportation to the locations

Lexington Police Department officers may be requested to join your team, but there is no guarantee

Information about check-in, check out and training will be sent to team captains after registration. Volunteers will need to complete a 60-minute training on Zoom.

This year’s LexCount will take place between 10 to 11:59 p.m. on Jan 25.

To volunteer, click here.