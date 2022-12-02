LexArts prepping for Horse Mania auction at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — LexArts is hosting its 50th anniversary celebration Friday night at Keeneland, featuring a Horse Mania auction.

Wildcat Moving carefully transported and delivered the LexArts Horse Mania statues to the track.

It’s the final day for bidding on the statues which is underway online.

Tonight’s celebration begins at 7 at the Keeneland Sales Pavilion and will also feature a silent auction and whisky wall of wonder auction.

Tickets for the event are sold out but you can still bid online.