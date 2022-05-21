LexArts Hop highlights art galleries, artists in downtown Lexington

On the third Friday of every other month, dozens of galleries, studios, and exhibit spaces open their doors to the public.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The annual Lexart’s Hop wrapped up in Lexington Friday night.

On the third Friday of every other month, dozens of galleries, studios, and exhibit spaces open their doors to the public. About thirty opened in Lexington for the event.

People could participate simply by using the LexArts app– where you can checkout which locations are participating.

For the event, LexArts showcased artwork from college students, including one Moorehead student who was adopted from Kazakhstan. Saule Gollihue says she wanted to show her journey through her work, and in the process, learned more about her heritage.

“I was trying to make it about my adopted family, but a little less of me,” Gollihue said. “And so I realized that I wanted to bring in that inspiration from Kazakhstan and make it half. Because my world isn’t one thing or another. I’m not 100% American, I’m not 100% Kazakh. I’m perfectly halved to both.”

Gollihue says her next plan will be to pursue her master’s degree.

The next LexArts Hop is scheduled for July.