LexArts builds app to support arts experiences in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – There’s an app for that. Just in time for Horse Mania 2022, LexArts has unveiled an app powered by PNC Bank to give the community a one-stop destination to discover local arts events, venues, public art installations.

According to LexArts, the mobile application unifies the calendars of all participating Lexington-based arts organizations and welcomes event submissions from the general public to provide the community a comprehensive local resource for all things arts and culture.

The mapping feature of the new app will be a useful resource to Horse Mania enthusiasts, as each sculpture is plotted on the in-app map, together with images and information about each horse. But Horse Mania is just the tip of the iceberg. The app was built to include images andinformation for any local arts event, organization and public art installation.

“In building this app, our vision was to bring together information about all the cultural amenities Lexington has to offer and ultimately provide a free comprehensive resource for Lexingtonians and visitors alike,” said Ame Sweetall, LexArts president and CEO. “We recognize the breadth and depth of Lexington’s cultural offerings and have designed an inclusive resource where all local arts organizations are represented.”

According to LexArts, the app includes a centralized calendar to which any user can upload events. Once approved by the app’s administrator, the events will be added to the calendar to serve the greater arts community and local arts enthusiasts. Each user also can create a customized profile and enable notification settings for future events.

The development of the app was funded by PNC Bank. A longtime LexArts collaborator, PNC hascontributed more than $600,000 in grant and charitable sponsorship funding to LexArts during the past 35 years.

“All of us at PNC recognize the importance of the arts in fueling the local economy and contributing to the quality of life for which Lexington is known,” said John Gohmann, PNC regional president for Lexington. “As Central Kentucky continues on the path to economic recovery, the arts will be integral to enriching lives and building a stronger, more vibrant community. As a Main Street bank, we are committed to supporting the local arts landscape and facilitating access to it, and we are excited to help bring the LexArts App powered by PNC Bank to life.”

The launch of the app coincides with LexArts’ commemoration of its 50th anniversary of service and heritage to the Lexington arts community. The app is available for iOS and Android devices and can be found by searching for “LexArts” on the respective app stores.