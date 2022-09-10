Lex Con Fall Fan Fest returns to Rupp Arena

100% of money raised at the door is going to the Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lex Con Fall Fan Fest was back in Rupp Arena Saturday, bringing hundreds of people out.

The comic and toy convention is a smaller version of the big Lexington Comic-con.

Organizers say it’s geared around vendors of collectibles, from toys to comics and art, without celebrities and panels.

125 vendors from around the east coast took part.

“I just love shopping comic cons. There’s so much cool stuff to look at. There’s nostalgia in every booth here. So you get that little endorphin hit from the nostalgia, walking around looking at things. Plus there’s just a real sense of community around a comic convention. And I tell everybody its the one place a plumber and a brain surgeon can get together and talk about Spiderman,” said promoter Jarrod Greer.

100% of money raised at the door will go to the Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.