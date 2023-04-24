‘Let’s Talk, Kentucky’ launching on ABC 36 on May 1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new The View-esque talk show from ABC 36 is hitting screens in Central Kentucky on May 1, airing topics that matter to Kentuckians.

Let’s Talk, Kentucky will be a 30-minute show, from 12:30 to 1 p.m., where host Sherelle Roberts will present topics concerning local issues, events, challenges, arts and entertainment, nonprofits, health, life hacks, local heritage and more.

The show will be the first of its kind for our market, with a mix of women from different cultures, backgrounds and ideologies discussing the issues facing our region and how to meet those challenges together.

Roberts will sit alongside ABC 36 News at Noon anchor Lyssa High, Susan Mills and Kim Dixon.

In addition to Roberts, High, Mills and Dixon, Let’s Talk, Kentucky will showcase other women from the community who will serve as guest hosts and panelists.

Join us every day immediately following News at Noon and Let’s Talk, Kentucky — we’ll save you a seat at the table.