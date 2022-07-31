Letcher County enforcing curfew after reports of looting during flood cleanup

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Letcher County Sheriff’s Office is enforcing a curfew starting tonight until further notice because of people stealing amidst flood clean up.

According to a post from the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office, the curfew is from midnight until 6 a.m.

The only exceptions are for work, medical emergencies and first responders.

The curfew for off road vehicles like 4 wheeler’s, side by sides will be from dark until daylight.

The letcher county sheriff’s office says it will not tolerate anyone taking advantage of the already vulnerable community.

The post says “We have lost enough. We are better than this.”

The Sheriff’s office says if you see anyone looting to call 911.