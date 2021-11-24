Leslie County woman charged with murder following shooting

KSP says 26-year old Karianna Burton fired shots into a home while looking for the father of her two-year old

HYDEN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Leslie County woman is charged with murder and wanton endangerment following an early-morning argument and shooting in Hyden on Monday, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators say 26-year old Karianna Burton was looking for Cody Asher, who they say is the father of her two-year old child.

Investigators say during her search, she got into an argument with Jacqueline Lingar and another man and that Burton ended up firing several shots into a home where she thought Asher was, and Lingar was shot and died at Mary Breckinridge Hospital.

Burton is in the Leslie County Detention Center.