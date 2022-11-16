Lego unveils tallest set yet: an Eiffel Tower!

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Just in time for the holidays, Lego has unveiled its tallest build ever.

It’s the new Lego Eiffel Tower set.

It contains 10,000 pieces and once complete, it’s an authentic replica of the iconic landmark in Paris that stands nearly 5 feet tall!

The Lego Eiffel Tower set isn’t really appropriate for young kids because it’s difficult to build — it’s recommended for those 18 and up.

It’s not cheap, either.

The price tag — $630.

The Lego Eiffel Tower set will be sold in Lego stores and at lego.com beginning on Black Friday.