Legislature pays tribute to fallen Floyd Co. officers

Lawmakers paid tribute to the fallen Floyd Co. officers by highlighting their dedication throughout their careers.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A tribute took place in Frankfort on Wednesday for the fallen Floyd County officers who were tragically killed in a mass shooting on June 30th in Allen.

The Interim Joint Committee on Veterans Military Affairs and Public Protection heard an update from law enforcement about what’s taken place since the ambush. Lawmakers also paid tribute to the officers by sharing memories of Deputy William Petry, Captain Ralph Frasure, Officer Jacob Chaffins and Police k-9 Drago, highlighting their dedication throughout their careers. Four plaques were given out at Wednesday’s meeting to the fallen officers’ families, while commitee challenge coins were given to officers who were injured.

“So there a lot of recovery still yet and there’s a lot of mourning still yet. Through these avenues that Representative Tackett Lafary gives us and this community gives to remember these guys because its not just healing, its healing and solidifying what exactly they did that day,” said Deputy Ross Shurtleff.

A new bill passed by the committee last session allows first responders to take up to 48 hours of paid leave after a tragic accident to work on their mental health.