Legislature convenes, redistricting to be approved this week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/AP) — Kentucky‘s legislature convened Tuesday for the start of a 60-day session, with Republican lawmakers firmly in control of decisions about the next state budget and a range of other policy matters.

As is custom, lawmakers gaveled into session at midday on opening day. They had an immediate task ahead of them — redrawing congressional and legislative maps in response to shifting population trends across Kentucky. GOP leaders hoped to wrap up the once-a-decade chore in the first week of an election-year session that will stretch into mid-April.

The first order of business is approving new maps for state House and Senate districts as well as the state’s six congressional districts.

Those plans were approved on what amounts to a ceremonial first-reding Tuesday and sent back to the state and local government committees, which will meet Wednesday to begin the approval process.

Both chambers are expected to vote on the plans on Thursday with the work finished by Saturday at the latest.

As is custom, lawmakers gaveled into session at midday on opening day. They had an immediate task ahead of them — redrawing congressional and legislative maps in response to shifting population trends across Kentucky. GOP leaders hoped to wrap up the once-a-decade chore in the first week of an election-year session that will stretch into mid-April.